    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors prepare desserts in the bake shop prior to a Christmas meal onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 25, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8815745
    VIRIN: 241225-N-FA374-1078
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    galley
    Mess Decks
    Christmas
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76

