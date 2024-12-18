Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Support Group Conducts Rescue Training

    Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Support Group Conducts Rescue Training

    FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces- Group Support Battalion conduct rescue training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, July 31, 2024.This training prepares soldiers for real world environment and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 17:31
    Photo ID: 8815724
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-NI040-5674
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
