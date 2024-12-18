Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 12.25.2024 17:31 Photo ID: 8815715 VIRIN: 240731-Z-NI040-8660 Resolution: 6001x4001 Size: 2.89 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Support Group Conducts Rescue Training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.