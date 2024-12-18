Soldiers from the 20th Specials Forces Support Group Conducts Rescue Training

Soldiers from the 20th Specials Forces- Group Support Battalion conduct rescue training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, July 31, 2024.This training prepares soldiers for real world environment and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 17:31
|Photo ID:
|8815722
|VIRIN:
|240731-Z-NI040-2993
|Resolution:
|3830x2553
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
