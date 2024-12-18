U.S. Army Soldiers with the 508th Military Police Company, 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard arrive at their home station in Teaneck, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2024. Lt. Col. Vincent Tirri, Commander, Recruiting and Retention Battalion New Jersey Army National Guard greeted the Soldiers as they returned from a nearly year-long deployment to the southwest border. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 20:33
|Photo ID:
|8815592
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-AA072-1992
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.82 MB
|Location:
|TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest [Image 37 of 37], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.