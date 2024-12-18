508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 508th Military Police Company, 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard arrive at their home station in Teaneck, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2024. Lt. Col. Vincent Tirri, Commander, Recruiting and Retention Battalion New Jersey Army National Guard greeted the Soldiers as they returned from a nearly year-long deployment to the southwest border. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)