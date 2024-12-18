Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest [Image 35 of 37]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest

    TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 508th Military Police Company, 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard arrive at their home station in Teaneck, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2024. Lt. Col. Vincent Tirri, Commander, Recruiting and Retention Battalion New Jersey Army National Guard greeted the Soldiers as they returned from a nearly year-long deployment to the southwest border. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 20:33
    Photo ID: 8815608
    VIRIN: 241121-A-AA072-3796
    Resolution: 4632x3088
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest [Image 37 of 37], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    1508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest
    508th Military Police Company Returns home from deployment to southwest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    home
    reunite
    family
    Deployment
    embrace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download