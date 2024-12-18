USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241223-N-MJ645-1140 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Juan Depaz, of Pittsburg, Calif., attaches a fuel pod to an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)