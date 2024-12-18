Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations at Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations at Sea

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241223-N-MJ645-1046 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) Sailors prepare to move aircraft into the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8815240
    VIRIN: 241223-N-MJ645-1046
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations at Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

