USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations at Sea

241223-N-MJ645-1046 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) Sailors prepare to move aircraft into the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)