USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations at Sea

241223-N-MJ645-1168 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) Sailors stand security lookout watch on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8815239
|VIRIN:
|241223-N-MJ645-1168
|Resolution:
|3953x2635
|Size:
|591.81 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
