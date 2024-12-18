Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Visits JMSDF Haguro (DDG 180) [Image 7 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Visits JMSDF Haguro (DDG 180)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241220-N-ZW825-1832 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 20, 2024) Officers assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) tour the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer Haguro (DDG 180), Dec. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

    America
    AMA
    JMDSDF
    DDG 180
    Haguro

