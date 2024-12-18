USS America (LHA 6) Visits JMSDF Haguro (DDG 180)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241220-N-ZW825-1400 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 20, 2024) Officers assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) visit the starboard bridge wing aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer Haguro (DDG 180) during a ship tour, Dec. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)