USS America (LHA 6) Visits JMSDF Haguro (DDG 180)

241220-N-ZW825-1488 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 20, 2024) Officers assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) visit the bridge aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer Haguro (DDG 180) during a ship tour, Dec. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)
12.20.2024
12.24.2024
|8815195
|241220-N-ZW825-1488
|2250x1500
|849.08 KB
SASEBO, JP
|4
|0
