Adm. Paparo speaks to NPS students

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), speaks with students about their research projects, during a visit to the Naval Postgraduate School, Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel F. Adames)