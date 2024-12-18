Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Paparo speaks at NPS SGL [Image 3 of 5]

    Adm. Paparo speaks at NPS SGL

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), discusses technological advancement and its importance in relation to global tensions at the Naval Postgraduate School during a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture, December 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken).

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 19:52
    VIRIN: 241210-N-WU450-1047
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
