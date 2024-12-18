3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements

The 3rd Wing command team presents the 3rd Munitions Squadron with the 2024 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Award at the squadron’s Heritage Room on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 20, 2024. These awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements in weapon systems and military equipment maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)
|12.20.2024
|12.23.2024 19:06
|8815012
|241220-F-SP759-1013
|7412x4941
|24.45 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
