    3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements [Image 3 of 3]

    3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The 3rd Wing command team presents the 3rd Munitions Squadron with the 2024 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Award at the squadron’s Heritage Room on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 20, 2024. These awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements in weapon systems and military equipment maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

