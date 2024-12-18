Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The 2024 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Award is displayed at the 3rd Munitions Squadron’s Heritage Room on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 20, 2024. These awards are presented annually to recognize the outstanding achievements in weapon systems and military equipment maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8815011
    VIRIN: 241220-F-SP759-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 33.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements
    3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements
    3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    ArcticWarriors
    3MUNS
    SecretaryOfDefenseMaintenanceAward
    3rdWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download