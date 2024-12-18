3rd Wing command teams recognizes 3 MUNS for achievements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Miller, 3rd Wing command chief, left; and Col. Charles Shuck, 3rd Wing commander, attend 3rd Munitions recognition ceremony at the squadron’s Heritage Room on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 20, 2024. The squadron was presented the 2024 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Award. These awards are presented annually to recognize the outstanding achievements in weapon systems and military equipment maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)