    USS Montana (SSN 794) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Montana (SSN 794) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer B Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Dec. 23, 2024) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, December 23, 2024. Montana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

