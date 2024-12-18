USS Montana (SSN 794) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Dec. 23, 2024) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, December 23, 2024. Montana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
USS Montana Arrives to New Homeport of Pearl Harbor
