USS Montana Arrives to New Homeport of Pearl Harbor

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a change of homeport from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, December 23, 2024.



Montana’s arrival marks the ninth Virginia-class fast-attack submarine home ported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and the submarine will be assigned to Submarine Squadron 1.



“We’re all very excited to be here in Pearl Harbor and we appreciate the great welcome,” said Cmdr. John Gilligan, commanding officer of USS Montana. “This crew did extraordinary work in Virginia to get to this significant milestone. It was an honor to go to sea with them. Now that we’re here in the Pacific, we’re ready and eager to get out there doing the work of the Navy.”



Capt. Aaron Peterson, commander, Submarine Squadron 1 met the Montana pier side upon arrival to welcome the crew to their new home. “On behalf of the Pacific Submarine Force Ohana, I enthusiastically welcome the officers and crew of the good ship Montana, with the warmth, culture, and spirit unique to the state of Hawaii,” said Peterson. “I look forward to getting Montana’s crew trained, certified, and out to sea to defend our nation, and our allies and partners from aggression.”



Before completing its homeport shift from the east coast, Montana completed a post-shakedown availability at Newport News Shipbuilding and was re-delivered to the Navy in November 2024. “Through a great effort by the crew, working with our industry partners, we’ve completed our availability and rejoined the Fleet. We’re ready to execute any task we’re called upon to complete throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Gilligan. “The crew has been looking forward to executing this change of homeport, reuniting with our families, and bringing the Montana community all together. We’re thrilled to join the team here in Hawaii and stand ready to defend our nation.”



Commissioned on Jun. 25, 2022 at Naval Station Norfolk, Montana is the second warship to be named after the state, following the armored cruiser USS Montana (ACR 13). The boat is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,800 tons. Montana has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



