USS Montana (SSN 794) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Dec. 23, 2024) Chief Electronics Technician, Submarine, Navigation, John Schlaikowski hugs his wife as the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, December 23, 2024. Montana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 18:26
|Photo ID:
|8814981
|VIRIN:
|241223-N-EI510-1246
|Resolution:
|3264x4080
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
