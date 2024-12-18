Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 11th MEU embarks on a 5K

    The 11th MEU embarks on a 5K

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, leads a five-kilometer conditioning hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 20, 2024. The 11th MEU command element conducted the hike in order to enhance physical conditioning and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    M16 rifle
    hike
    M4 rifle
    5K
    Readiness
    unit cohesion

