The 11th MEU embarks on a 5K

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stretch following a five-kilometer conditioning hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 20, 2024. The 11th MEU command element conducted the hike in order to enhance physical conditioning and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Gerard Callan)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8814746
|VIRIN:
|241220-M-LI900-1261
|Resolution:
|6062x4041
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
