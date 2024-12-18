The 11th MEU embarks on a 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines following a five-kilometer conditioning hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 20, 2024. The 11th MEU command element conducted the hike in order to enhance physical conditioning and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)