Japanese Minister of Defense visits Camp Schwab | 2024

Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani, reviews the progress of construction during a construction site tour of the Futenma Replacement Facility on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The visit highlights the ongoing U.S.-Japan collaboration to strengthen regional security and improve infrastructure on installations across Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|12.14.2024
|12.23.2024 03:01
|8813835
|241214-M-FB282-1343
|6720x4480
|1.95 MB
|NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
