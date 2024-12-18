Japanese Minister of Defense visits Camp Schwab | 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani, left, receives a brief from Mr. Shinya Ito, the director general of the Okinawa Defense Bureau, during a construction site tour of the Futenma Replacement Facility on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The visit highlights the ongoing U.S.-Japan collaboration to strengthen regional security and improve infrastructure on installations across Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)