    Japanese Minister of Defense visits Camp Schwab | 2024 [Image 2 of 7]

    Japanese Minister of Defense visits Camp Schwab | 2024

    NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani, left, receives a brief from Mr. Shinya Ito, the director general of the Okinawa Defense Bureau, during a construction site tour of the Futenma Replacement Facility on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The visit highlights the ongoing U.S.-Japan collaboration to strengthen regional security and improve infrastructure on installations across Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8813830
    VIRIN: 241214-M-FB282-1065
    Resolution: 6457x4305
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Minister of Defense
    Marines
    Camp Schwab
    MCIPAC

