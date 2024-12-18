Community members dance with Sparky, the fire department's mascot, during a pinwheel planting event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month April 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 23:28
|Photo ID:
|8813768
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-VY538-2139
|Resolution:
|5964x4324
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth display pinwheels to promote prevention of child abuse [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Youth display pinwheels to promote prevention of child abuse
No keywords found.