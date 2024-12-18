Youth display pinwheels to promote prevention of child abuse

Photo By Sean Kimmons | Xiamara Ramos plants a pinwheel in front of the library at Sagamihara Family Housing...... read more read more Photo By Sean Kimmons | Xiamara Ramos plants a pinwheel in front of the library at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, during an event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month April 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons) see less | View Image Page

SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan – Dozens of community members joined a pinwheel planting event outside the library here Tuesday to show their support for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.



Jennifer Luera, a Family Advocacy Program specialist, and other Army Community Service employees organized the event to end the monthlong observance on a positive note.



“The pinwheel represents a happy childhood, a fun childhood,” she said, “and we want to remind our community that is what our children deserve.”



Besides planting a pinwheel, children had the opportunity to do arts and crafts, play games and meet Sparky, the fire department’s mascot, as well as receive free goodies.



Luera said the fun-filled event aimed to inform attendees of the services ACS offers and other entities that provide parents the tools to make their families stronger.



“Whether it is family challenges or challenges with their children, there are different resources that can assist them,” she said. “And holding this event with all the programs out here just kind of helps remind them that we are here as a community to support them. It takes a village.”



Kristina Fraser, a military spouse who attended the event with her two children, appreciated how it helped spread awareness for such a difficult subject.



“[It’s important for us] to become more aware,” she said. “And to be kind to everyone, to other kids and to protect them even if they are not yours.”



Ashli Sweat, another military spouse, brought her 8-year-old son to the event to have him enjoy the activities.



Sweat, a former behavioral therapist whose job entailed reporting suspected child abuse, also said the event’s message was essential to share with the community.



“As a mandated reporter, I know how important it is to be on the lookout for signs of abuse,” she said. “Obviously we all want nothing bad to happen to kids in the community, or any kids for that matter.”



She added that events like these held by U.S. Army Garrison Japan have made her realize that community members really care about each other here.



“I think it also helps build up the morale for everybody, because sometimes it can be hard to be away from family and everyone that you know,” she said. “It’s a good way for people to meet other people.”



Throughout April, the ACS team encouraged people to wear blue on Fridays to support the annual observance. They also held several outreach events, such as a family game night and a “Strike Out Child Abuse” event at the bowling alley that included a bowling pin decorating contest.



“The staff works really hard to make sure that our community knows that we are there for them,” Luera said. “It’s hard work to prepare for an event like this, and they were all excited about doing it. We love what we do, and it shows in their faces.”



For more information on ACS services, call DSN 263-4357 or 046-407-4357 if dialing from a cellphone.



(Article was originally published on the USAG Japan website on May 1, 2024, and may be found at www.army.mil/article/275902)