Xiamara Ramos plants a pinwheel in front of the library at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, during an event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month April 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 23:28
|Photo ID:
|8813767
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-VY538-8732
|Resolution:
|5184x3988
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth display pinwheels to promote prevention of child abuse [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Youth display pinwheels to promote prevention of child abuse
No keywords found.