Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip

Ishiha Matsubara, center, teaches Cpls. Kevin Atkins, left, assigned to 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Tyrell Heyward, assigned to 78th Signal Battalion, how to fold an origami during a language and cultural event at Zama City Hall, Japan, May 3, 2024. The Camp Zama volunteers helped a group of students get ready for an exchange trip this summer to Zama City’s sister city in Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)