Ishiha Matsubara, center, teaches Cpls. Kevin Atkins, left, assigned to 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Tyrell Heyward, assigned to 78th Signal Battalion, how to fold an origami during a language and cultural event at Zama City Hall, Japan, May 3, 2024. The Camp Zama volunteers helped a group of students get ready for an exchange trip this summer to Zama City’s sister city in Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 23:10
|Photo ID:
|8813766
|VIRIN:
|240503-A-VY538-3608
|Resolution:
|6348x4480
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
