Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Waka Ishiguro, front, teaches the "soran bushi” performance to Camp Zama volunteers during a language and cultural event at Zama City Hall, Japan, May 3, 2024. The volunteers helped a group of Japanese students get ready for an exchange trip this summer to Zama City’s sister city in Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 23:10
    Photo ID: 8813764
    VIRIN: 240503-A-VY538-9374
    Resolution: 5100x3748
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip
    Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip
    Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    zama
    usag japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download