Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Waka Ishiguro, front, teaches the "soran bushi” performance to Camp Zama volunteers during a language and cultural event at Zama City Hall, Japan, May 3, 2024. The volunteers helped a group of Japanese students get ready for an exchange trip this summer to Zama City’s sister city in Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)