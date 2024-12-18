Camp Zama volunteers prepare Japanese students for exchange trip

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Felix Trujillo III, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan, plays the "fukuwarai" game with Japanese students during a language and cultural event at Zama City Hall, Japan, May 3, 2024. The volunteers helped a group of students get ready for an exchange trip this summer to Zama City’s sister city in Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)