    USAG Japan revives motorcycle safety program to train more riders [Image 4 of 5]

    USAG Japan revives motorcycle safety program to train more riders

    YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK, JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Pfc. Dylan Lepper, center, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, goes over hand signals while instructing students during the Basic Rider Course 1 at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, July 19, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently restarted its motorcycle safety courses after a yearslong hiatus to train more riders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 23:10
    Photo ID: 8813761
    VIRIN: 240719-A-VY538-2088
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK, JP
    japan
    usag japan
    yokohama north dock

