USAG Japan revives motorcycle safety program to train more riders

Pfc. Dylan Lepper, center, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, goes over hand signals while instructing students during the Basic Rider Course 1 at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, July 19, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently restarted its motorcycle safety courses after a yearslong hiatus to train more riders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)