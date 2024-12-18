USAG Japan revives motorcycle safety program to train more riders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Jim Xiong, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, practices a maneuver during the Basic Rider Course 1 at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, July 19, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently restarted its motorcycle safety courses after a yearslong hiatus to train more riders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)