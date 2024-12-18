Student bikers wait to conduct an exercise during the Basic Rider Course 1 at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, July 19, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently restarted its motorcycle safety courses after a yearslong hiatus to train more riders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
This work, USAG Japan revives motorcycle safety program to train more riders [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan revives motorcycle safety program to train more riders
