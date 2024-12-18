Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Combined Forces Command, observes the pass-in-review alongside his family during the USFK, UNC, and CFC Change of Command Ceremony, December 20th at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys. Prior to taking command of USFK, UNC and CFC, Brunson’s previous assignment was the Commanding General of U.S. Army First Corps. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8813716
|VIRIN:
|241220-A-CP971-2053
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK
No keywords found.