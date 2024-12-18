Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Combined Forces Command, observes the pass-in-review alongside his family during the USFK, UNC, and CFC Change of Command Ceremony, December 20th at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys. Prior to taking command of USFK, UNC and CFC, Brunson’s previous assignment was the Commanding General of U.S. Army First Corps. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)