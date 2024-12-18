Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea — General Xavier T. Brunson assumes command of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea in a ceremony held at Barker Field at the UNC and USFK Headquarters today.



Gen. Brunson assumed command from Gen. Paul J. LaCamera who had been in command since July 2021.



The ceremony was officiated by Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, Indo-Pacific Command.



Gen. Brunson most recently served as the commander of I Corps, and previously he led the 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., both commands with strong ties to the Indo-Pacific and the Republic of Korea.



Gen. LaCamera has had the honor of leading and serving with members of all military services, inter-agency colleagues, and coalition partners from platoon through corps, and a combined joint task force and will retire in the United States after a distinguished military career of 39 years.



To view the video of the ceremony click this link: www.dvidshub.net/webcast/35601 or https://www.facebook.com/myusfk/live_videos/



###

