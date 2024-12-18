Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK [Image 5 of 6]

    Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, former Commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Combined Forces Command and his wife Theresa case his four-star flag during the USFK, UNC, and CFC Change of Command Ceremony, December 20th at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys. In addition to signifying the passing of command authority to Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, the ceremony also marked Gen. LaCamera’s retirement from the military after 39 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8813715
    VIRIN: 241220-A-CP971-2041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFC
    UNC
    Change of Command
    USFK

