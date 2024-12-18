Gen. Brunson Assumes Command of UNC/CFC/USFK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, former Commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Combined Forces Command and his wife Theresa case his four-star flag during the USFK, UNC, and CFC Change of Command Ceremony, December 20th at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys. In addition to signifying the passing of command authority to Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, the ceremony also marked Gen. LaCamera’s retirement from the military after 39 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)