Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Loyd Black II, left, chief of the air traffic control tower at Kastner Airfield, briefs Trudy Floyd and her husband, Ron Cox, as they tour Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. Floyd, who was born on Camp Zama in 1959, visited the installation to reconnect with her birthplace after her family had lived there decades ago. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)