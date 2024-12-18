Loyd Black II, left, chief of the air traffic control tower at Kastner Airfield, briefs Trudy Floyd and her husband, Ron Cox, as they tour Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. Floyd, who was born on Camp Zama in 1959, visited the installation to reconnect with her birthplace after her family had lived there decades ago. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 20:49
|Photo ID:
|8813687
|VIRIN:
|241025-A-VY538-5209
|Resolution:
|6552x4480
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour [Image 7 of 7], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour
No keywords found.