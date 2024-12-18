Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour [Image 3 of 7]

    Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Trudy Floyd, right, in an undated photo along with her mother, Constance, and sister, Becky. Trudy and her sister were both born at Camp Zama, Japan, when their father, James, worked on the installation from 1958 to 1961. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

