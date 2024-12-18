Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour [Image 2 of 7]

    Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Ron Cox takes a photo of Trudy Floyd, who was born on Camp Zama in 1959, while they visit the installation's air traffic control tower in Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Japan organized a tour for Floyd, who wanted to reconnect with her birthplace after her family had lived there decades ago. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8813683
    VIRIN: 241025-A-VY538-7096
    Resolution: 6216x4324
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

