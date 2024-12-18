Former Camp Zama resident reconnects with her past during installation tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ron Cox takes a photo of Trudy Floyd, who was born on Camp Zama in 1959, while they visit the installation's air traffic control tower in Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Japan organized a tour for Floyd, who wanted to reconnect with her birthplace after her family had lived there decades ago. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)