    Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Guardians, Airmen, and civilians celebrate the U.S. Space Force's fifth birthday after the official cake cutting ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. Members enjoyed the taste of cake and continued comradery which honored the Space Force's five years of on-going dedication to protecting our nation and its people. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 21:18
    Photo ID: 8813123
    VIRIN: 241220-X-BS524-1002
    Resolution: 5278x3771
    Size: 11.26 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celebration
    USSF
    Space Force Birthday
    VSFB
    USSF 5th Birthday

