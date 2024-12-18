Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians, Airmen, and civilians celebrate the U.S. Space Force's fifth birthday after the official cake cutting ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. Members enjoyed the taste of cake and continued comradery which honored the Space Force's five years of on-going dedication to protecting our nation and its people. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)