Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    From left to right, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, commander of U.S. Space Forces – Space, U.S. Space Force Specialist 1 Xavier Chambers, 533rd Training Squadron student, U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, cut a cake during the Space Force's fifth birthday celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. As tradition denotes, the highest and lowest ranking members at the celebration join to make the first cut of the ceremonial cake. The USSF was established Dec. 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law, creating the first new branch of armed services in 73 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 21:18
    Photo ID: 8813122
    VIRIN: 241220-X-BS524-1001
    Resolution: 5192x3709
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday
    Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday
    Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Celebration
    USSF
    Space Force Birthday
    VSFB
    USSF 5th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download