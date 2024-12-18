Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Fifth Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, commander of U.S. Space Forces – Space, U.S. Space Force Specialist 1 Xavier Chambers, 533rd Training Squadron student, U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, cut a cake during the Space Force's fifth birthday celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. As tradition denotes, the highest and lowest ranking members at the celebration join to make the first cut of the ceremonial cake. The USSF was established Dec. 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law, creating the first new branch of armed services in 73 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)