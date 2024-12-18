VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks

The engine of a P-8A Poseidon, aircraft 348, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, turns on the flight line at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024. Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 inherited aircraft 348 back in May 2024 with 446 discrepancies preventing it from flying. VP-46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ resolved over 400 of those discrepancies and were preparing for a functional check flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8812295
|VIRIN:
|241219-N-AN659-1006
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
