    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks

    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Edwin Pearson, Flight Deck Chief, adjusts a radio on Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joshua Morales, Plane Captain, in front of a P-8A Poseidon, aircraft 348, at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024. VP-46 inherited aircraft 348 back in May 2024 with 446 discrepancies preventing it from flying. VP-46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ resolved over 400 of those discrepancies and were preparing for a functional check flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

