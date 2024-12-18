VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joshua Morales, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, signals to the Aviators sitting in the flight deck a P-8A Poseidon, aircraft 348, for engine checks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024. VP-46 inherited aircraft 348 back in May 2024 with 446 discrepancies preventing it from flying. VP-46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ resolved over 400 of those discrepancies and were preparing for a functional check flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)