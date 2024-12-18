Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joshua Morales, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, signals to the Aviators sitting in the flight deck a P-8A Poseidon, aircraft 348, for engine checks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024. VP-46 inherited aircraft 348 back in May 2024 with 446 discrepancies preventing it from flying. VP-46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ resolved over 400 of those discrepancies and were preparing for a functional check flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8812269
|VIRIN:
|241219-N-AN659-1004
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.