Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joshua Morales, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, signals to the Aviators sitting in the flight deck a P-8A Poseidon, aircraft 348, for engine checks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024. VP-46 inherited aircraft 348 back in May 2024 with 446 discrepancies preventing it from flying. VP-46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ resolved over 400 of those discrepancies and were preparing for a functional check flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8812269
    VIRIN: 241219-N-AN659-1004
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks
    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks
    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks
    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks
    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks
    VP-46 Continues P-8A Ground Checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    plane captain
    patrol squadron 46
    functional check flight
    VP-46
    P-8A Poseidon
    P-8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download