    Coalition Forces Conduct Escorted Aerial Movements [Image 2 of 2]

    Coalition Forces Conduct Escorted Aerial Movements

    SYRIA

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Coalition crew chief surveys the ground below during an escorted aerial movement in northern Syria, Dec. 10, 2024. The Coalition maintain readiness and security with operations within the combined joint operations area to move personnel and equipment designated to a variety of duties, leading to the advising, assistance, and enablement of partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:13
    Photo ID: 8811989
    VIRIN: 241210-A-JR267-4861
    Resolution: 4512x3012
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

