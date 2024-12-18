A Coalition crew chief surveys the ground below during an escorted aerial movement in northern Syria, Dec. 10, 2024. The Coalition maintain readiness and security with operations within the combined joint operations area to move personnel and equipment designated to a variety of duties, leading to the advising, assistance, and enablement of partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8811989
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-JR267-4861
|Resolution:
|4512x3012
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Escorted Aerial Movements [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.