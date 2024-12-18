Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Conduct Escorted Aerial Movements [Image 1 of 2]

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Coalition UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter escorts a CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter during an aerial movement in northern Iraq, Dec. 10, 2024. The Coalition maintain readiness and security with operations within the Combined Joint Operations Area to move personnel and equipment designated to a variety of duties, leading to the advising, assistance, and enablement of partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:13
    Photo ID: 8811988
    VIRIN: 241210-A-JR267-8484
    Resolution: 4134x2760
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Escorted Aerial Movements [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

