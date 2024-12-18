Coalition Forces Conduct Escorted Aerial Movements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coalition UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter escorts a CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter during an aerial movement in northern Iraq, Dec. 10, 2024. The Coalition maintain readiness and security with operations within the Combined Joint Operations Area to move personnel and equipment designated to a variety of duties, leading to the advising, assistance, and enablement of partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)