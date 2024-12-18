Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly Promoted SFC Stands with Commander

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Serena Juchnowski 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Lexington, Missouri native Staff Sgt. Seth Inman was promoted to Sergeant 1st Class on December 19, 2024 by his wife. Here he stands with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Thielenhaus (left). Inman is a shooter/instructor on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia.

    This work, Newly Promoted SFC Stands with Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

