Newly Promoted SFC Stands with Commander

Lexington, Missouri native Staff Sgt. Seth Inman was promoted to Sergeant 1st Class on December 19, 2024 by his wife. Here he stands with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Thielenhaus (left). Inman is a shooter/instructor on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia.