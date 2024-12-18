Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lexington, Missouri Native SSG Seth Inman Promoted to SFC

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Serena Juchnowski 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Lexington, Missouri native Staff Sgt. Seth Inman was promoted to Sergeant 1st Class on December 19, 2024 by his wife. Inman is a shooter/instructor on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia.

    This work, Lexington, Missouri Native SSG Seth Inman Promoted to SFC [Image 4 of 4], by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shotgun
    Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt 1st Class
    Army promotion
    Seth Inman

